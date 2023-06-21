Geoffrey Kondogbia is set to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, with West Ham United and Lyon showing the most interest in the midfielder.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder joined Atletico Madrid during the 2020/21 season, signing a four-year deal in Spain.

Kondogbia spent the majority of the second half of the season on the bench for Diego Simeone’s side and started only ten league games.

He is now set to enter the last year of his contract with the Spanish giants and the player has no shortage of admirers in the transfer market.

According to the Spanish outlet Relevo, Kondogbia is set to leave Atletico Madrid in the summer and West Ham are one of the two clubs most interested in acquiring his signature.

David Moyes is looking to reshape his midfield and with Declan Rice expected to leave the club in the ongoing window, they are in need of a defensive midfielder.

And West Ham have identified the French international as a perfect fit for Moyes’ style.

However, French outfit Lyon are also keen on Kondogbia and might provide West Ham with tough competition in the chase for the midfielder.