Toti Gomes has admitted that he is looking forward to his first pre-season under Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and stated that he will work hard to be prepared for the upcoming campaign.

Last season, Gomes started the season as a bit-part player under former boss Bruno Lage, but Lopetegui restored him to the starting line-up at Molineux.

The 24-year-old centre-back played a huge part in the latter part of the season in keeping Wolves up in the Premier League, making a total of 17 league appearances.

Gomes believes that it will be good to have Lopetegui at the beginning of the season and admitted that he is looking forward to working with him in pre-season.

The centre-back stated that the entire team know what they can expect from the Wolves manager after working with him during the World Cup break.

He also stated that he is determined to work hard to get ready for the challenges of the upcoming season.

“It will be good to start the pre-season with the coach from the beginning”, Toti told Express & Star.

“We had a kind of pre-season after the World Cup last year, and we were able to spend time with him in Marbella, so we could get to know the way he works, so we already know what to expect from him this summer.

“But I’m looking forward to joining back up with my team-mates and the staff and I’ll be looking at my work to try to be ready for what is coming.

“I will keep working hard and we will see how it will be.”

Wolves will visit South Korea during their pre-season tour, where they will play against Roma and Celtic as part of their pre-season preparations.