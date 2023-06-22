Newcastle United’s medical staff are ready to fly to Romania to complete Sandro Tonali’s medical once the club work out the final details of the deal with AC Milan, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies are keen on landing the AC Milan midfielder after failing in their attempt to land Nicola Barella from the Rossoneri’s city rivals Inter.

Newcastle submitted an initial bid of €50m which they saw getting promptly rejected by the Italian outfit as they valued the midfielder in the region of €80m.

However, Newcastle have managed to agree a deal with the Milan outfit that will see them pay €70m upfront and €5m in instalments.

Tonali is also in favour of a move to St. James’ Park in the summer and has agreed personal terms with the Magpies.

The defensive midfielder is currently with Italy’s Under-21 side in Romania, participating in the Under-21 European Championship.

And Newcastle have no intention of waiting until the end of the tournament to seal the deal.

The club’s medical staff are waiting for the green light to then fly over to Romania and put Tonali through a medical.

They pulled off a similar coup with Bruno Guimaraes and will leave no stone unturned to capture Tonali quickly.