Tottenham Hotspur have already thrashed out personal terms with Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario ahead of submitting a written offer for the player, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been looking to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace Hugo Lloris who is expected to leave the club this summer.

David Raya was on their radar but a move for him stalled as Brentford refused to drop their asking price of more than €45m for the Spaniard.

Tottenham have also looked at Nantes’ Alban Lafont but it emerged on Wednesday that the club are close to signing Vicario from Empoli.

A verbal agreement is in place between the two clubs and Tottenham will soon table their written offer of €19m but the club have also worked out a contract with the player’s representatives.

An agreement over personal terms are already in place between Tottenham and the goalkeeper ahead of the move.

Once the deal goes through, Vicario will sign a five-year contract with the north London club.

Spurs are in advanced negotiations with Empoli and will soon filter through their written offer.

Unless there are some last-moment hiccups, Vicario is set to move to Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window.