West Ham United are expecting two bid offers to land on their table for Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United target Declan Rice today, according to Sky Sports News.

Arsenal have been chasing Rice for several months and have centred their transfer plans on getting the West Ham captain this summer.

West Ham have already rejected two bids from the Gunners but the north London club are expected to put in a third bid.

But Manchester City’s entry into the race has changed the dynamics of the pursuit of the midfielder and they are set to table their first offer for Rice today.

And it has been claimed that two big offers are expected to land on West Ham’s table today for Rice.

One of the bids will be from Manchester City as they seek to bring in the Hammers captain as a replacement for Ilkay Gundogan.

However, it is unclear whether the second offer will be Arsenal’s third bid for the England midfielder.

Manchester United are also interested in Rice and are exploring offering Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay to West Ham as part of a deal.