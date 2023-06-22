West Ham United have made an enquiry for the signature of Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Chelsea and is scheduled to be back at Juventus this summer.

He is one of the players Juventus are looking to offload in the ongoing transfer window in order to reduce their substantial wage bill.

The midfielder is on the radar of several clubs across Europe and he has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

West Ham have made an enquiry into the possibility of taking the Swiss to the London Stadium this summer.

The Hammers have asked for information on the conditions of a deal that would see Zakaria move to West Ham in the ongoing window.

However, West Ham are likely to face competition as several other clubs are also considering signing Zakaria.

With Declan Rice set to leave, David Moyes wants to bring in two midfielders to replace the club captain.

Several midfield men are being looked at and Zakaria has also emerged as an option for the Hammers.