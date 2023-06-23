Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would not be satisfied with the arrival of just one new midfield signing this summer, according to Optus Sport.

The club’s takeover process has slowed down proceedings when it comes to transfers at Manchester United this summer.

The club’s executives are still holding talks with prospective new signings and selling clubs but the lack of clarity up top has complicated things.

Manchester United are pushing ahead with their pursuit of Mason Mount and are confident of getting a deal over the line to sign the Chelsea midfielder.

The Premier League giants also have an interest in Declan Rice and has been claimed that Ten Hag would not be pleased with the arrival of just one new midfielder.

Signing a dynamic number 8 is a priority for Ten Hag and Mount has been his top midfield target all summer.

Though the Manchester United manager wants one more at least, the Premier League giants are yet to actively get involved in trying to sign the Hammers captain who is a target for Arsenal and Manchester City.

The club are exploring offering Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay to West Ham as part of a deal but no serious talks are ongoing yet.

Ten Hag has other priorities including getting a striker and a new number one but he would not be happy with just one midfield arrival despite needing other players.