Saudi Arabian officials are considering making a move for Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka with a view to sending him to Newcastle United for a season, it has been claimed in Italy.

Newcastle are pushing towards getting a deal done to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a fee that could go up to €80m.

Eddie Howe wants to add more midfield options but the big fee for Tonali could well affect his plans to bring in another high-quality midfielder.

However, he could be able to call upon Lobotka as Saudi Arabia’s PIF, Newcastle’s majority owners, are eyeing a swoop for the midfielder.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Saudi Arabia’s PIF, who now control four clubs in the country and are Newcastle’s majority owners, have made enquires for Napoli’s Lobotka.

They are yet to move beyond making an enquiry but are seriously considering signing the midfielder.

The Saudi plan is to get their hands on the Napoli star and send him to Newcastle on loan for a season, allowing him to remain in Europe for now, before then heading to Saudi Arabia.

With the Magpies in the Champions League, it is likely to appeal to the player if such a proposal is made.

Napoli are calm about the situation for the moment and want a fee of €60m if they are to sell him.