Inter Milan have been made aware that Manchester United are ready to pull the trigger on a bid for Andre Onana, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has been the centre of transfer interest since the beginning of the ongoing summer window.

Manchester United, who are keen to land a goalkeeper this summer, are interested in Onana.

Chelsea are also interested in him, but the Red Devils have emerged as the leading contenders for the Inter Milan goalkeeper.

It has been suggested that Onana is in favour of a move to Old Trafford in the summer and the Red Devils have held discussions with Inter Milan regarding the move.

The Italian outfit are willing to let the player go and they want a transfer fee in the region of €60m.

According to the Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via FcInterNews.it), the Nerazzurri have been made aware that Manchester United are ready to make a move for Onana.

Erik ten Hag’s side are willing to pay €50m upfront and the rest of the sum will be paid through added bonuses.

If everything goes well then Onana could become Manchester United’s first signing of the summer.