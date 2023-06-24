Roma will have an option to buy included in the loan deal they have agreed with Leeds United for Rasmus Kristensen.

The Giallorossi took Diego Llorente on loan from Leeds in the January transfer window and sporting director Tiago Pinto has been in England to seal another loan deal for the Spaniard.

He has also negotiated a loan agreement with Leeds for full-back Kristensen.

And, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the loan agreement for Kristensen will include an option for Roma to sign him on a permanent basis.

It is unclear what level of fee the option to buy might be set at, but Roma will be able to keep Kristensen if they want to.

The Denmark international struggled to make an impression in a Leeds side that regularly shipped goals throughout the course of last season.

He will now avoid playing in the Championship and make the move to Serie A to join Roma.

And in Italy, Kristensen will see a familiar face in the shape of Leeds team-mate Llorente, who will also be on loan at Jose Mourinho’s side.