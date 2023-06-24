Experienced Italian coach Giuseppe Iachini is interested in the Sheffield Wednesday job this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wednesday are looking for a new manager after the shock exit of Darren Moore recently after he led them to promotion to the Championship.

The Owls are on the hunt to identify a suitable candidate and the process is under way to sound out targets.

But it has been claimed that Sheffield Wednesday have emerged as an option for experienced Italian coach Iachini.

The 59-year-old is looking for a new job since leaving Parma and has a CV that includes managing clubs Fiorentina, Sassuolo, Palermo and Chievo.

Iachini has an offer to manage Sampdoria, who got relegated from Serie A last season, but he would prefer a move to England.

The Italian wants to try out his hand at coaching a team in England and has put out feelers to clubs.

Wednesday are a club that intrigue him and he would be keen to get an opportunity to interview for the job.

It remains to be seen whether the Owls will show an interest in the experienced coach who has never managed in England.