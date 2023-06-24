Manchester United are leaving their latest bid for Mason Mount on the table, despite Chelsea rejecting it, according to talkSPORT.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is keen to sign Mount from Chelsea and the player is also happy to make the switch to Old Trafford.

However, an agreement between both clubs has been difficult to reach and Chelsea have rejected Manchester United’s latest offer, worth £55m.

It is suggested Chelsea want £10m more, while Manchester United are now looking at Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as an alternative.

Manchester United have though left their offer of £55m for Mount on the table.

The proposal remains for Chelsea to consider, despite the Blues turning it down.

Manchester United believe that their offer for Mount is a fair one and are not keen to increase it.

Mount is heading into the final year of his contract at Chelsea and would be able to join Manchester United on a free transfer next year if he sees it out.