Romain Saiss remains keen to leave Besiktas this summer, amidst Nottingham Forest still being in the mix to sign him.

The experienced defender made the switch to Turkey to join Besiktas from Wolves only last year.

Saiss was a key man for the Istanbul based club last season and clocked regular game time in the Turkish Super Lig.

Besiktas are keen to keep hold of Saiss, but according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the defender remains steadfast about wanting to go.

And Nottingham Forest are still interested in securing his services.

The Tricky Trees are not alone in their admiration of the defender however as French giants Marseille are also in the mix for his signature.

Forest boss Steve Cooper is looking to strengthen his defensive options this summer and Saiss represents an experienced campaigner with Premier League know-how.

Saiss was on the books at Molineux from the 2016/17 campaign through until the 2021/22 season and departed Wolves having made over 200 appearances for the club.