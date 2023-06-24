A move to Juventus for Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is unlikely to happen this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Van de Beek was brought into the fold of the Red Devils by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020 but the midfielder has been unable to establish himself at Old Trafford due to recurrent injuries and a lack of form.

Now Manchester United plan to restructure their midfield ranks and are looking to offload the Dutch midfielder this summer.

Van de Beek is also keen to find an exit route from Old Trafford and he has been offered to clubs in Italy such as Juventus and Roma.

But according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus are not interested in Van de Beek despite their continuous search for a midfielder with the Dutchman’s on-field traits.

The Bianconeri are also undergoing a revamp this summer and are keen on returning to the fold of the Champions League.

Now with their link with the 26-year-old midfielder played down, all eyes will be on Juventus to see where they will turn their attention to bolster their midfield ranks.

Now it remains to be seen whether Roma will take up the bait and try to sign the Dutchman on loan from Manchester United.