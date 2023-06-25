With Hugo Lloris widely tipped to end his lengthy association with Spurs this summer, the club have moved quickly to identify a new number 1.
Empoli shot-stopper Vicairo is the man that Spurs want and they have a deal in place with the Italian side for his signature.
He is undergoing medical tests with Tottenham and the north London side will officially confirm his arrival next week on a five-year deal.
Vicairo will be put at the disposal of new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and will be looking to make a positive early impression on the Australian.
The goalkeeper kept seven clean sheets for Empoli last term in Serie A, including against Champions League finalists Inter.
He will link up with a Tottenham side scheduled to head to Australia in pre-season this summer.
Spurs face West Ham in Perth on 18th July, before then travelling to Thailand to face Leicester City and concluding the trip with a game against Roma in Singapore.