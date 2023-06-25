Tottenham Hotspur will make the arrival of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario official in the next week, according to CBS Sports, after putting him through his medical paces.

With Hugo Lloris widely tipped to end his lengthy association with Spurs this summer, the club have moved quickly to identify a new number 1.

Empoli shot-stopper Vicairo is the man that Spurs want and they have a deal in place with the Italian side for his signature.

He is undergoing medical tests with Tottenham and the north London side will officially confirm his arrival next week on a five-year deal.

Vicairo will be put at the disposal of new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and will be looking to make a positive early impression on the Australian.

The goalkeeper kept seven clean sheets for Empoli last term in Serie A, including against Champions League finalists Inter.

He will link up with a Tottenham side scheduled to head to Australia in pre-season this summer.

Spurs face West Ham in Perth on 18th July, before then travelling to Thailand to face Leicester City and concluding the trip with a game against Roma in Singapore.