Stoke City target Dion Sanderson would be happy to return to Birmingham City this summer, but no deal with Wolves has been struck yet, according to Birmingham Live.

Sanderson is a wanted man in this summer’s transfer window and Wolves are prepared to cash in for the right price.

The 23-year-old spent last term on loan at Birmingham and caught the eye, with Blues wanting him back and holding talks with Wolves.

Fellow Championship side Stoke are also keen to capture Sanderson as Alex Neil looks to reinforce his defensive hand.

Sanderson, it is claimed, would be happy to move back to Birmingham this summer, but it remains to be seen if he wants Blues to the exclusion of all other options.

The defender has had a host of loan spells away from Molineux and is now keen for a permanent home.

In addition to playing for Birmingham, Sanderson has also turned out on loan for Cardiff City, Sunderland and QPR.

He clocked 31 appearances in the Championship for Birmingham last season, going into the referee’s notebook on nine occasions and played in Blues’ 2-1 win away at Stoke, giving the Potters an up close look at him.