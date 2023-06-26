Crystal Palace are focused on getting a striker at this stage of the transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Roy Hodgson has agreed to stay on for one more season after initially indicating that he will leave once his contract expires at the end of the previous campaign.

With their managerial situation sorted out, the Eagles are now focused on strengthening their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

Hodgson is likely to want significant investment in several areas of the squad after he guided them away from the relegation dogfight last season.

And it has been claimed that the club’s focus is on bringing in a striker at this stage of the transfer window.

Palace are aware that they need more goals next season with both Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta misfiring.

The Eagles are looking to sell Mateta this summer in order to raise funds and invest in the squad.

And for the moment it seems bringing in a new forward for the squad is one of Hodgson’s top priorities.

It remains to be seen whether the Crystal Palace boss gets a desired forward to add more teeth to his side’s attack next season.