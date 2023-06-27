St Mirren and Motherwell are set to go head to head for striker Steven Fletcher, who has left Dundee United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Experienced hitman Fletcher has departed Tannadice and now is looking for the next challenge in his well-travelled career.

Motherwell are interested in taking Fletcher to Fir Park as they look to strengthen, but they have competition from St Mirren.

St Mirren are keen to hold talks with the striker, who wore the captain’s armband at Dundee United, as they look to convince him to join.

It is claimed that finances alone will not win the race for Fletcher, with the striker judging where is best to play out next season.

Fletcher, 36, made 39 appearances for Dundee United over the course of the recently concluded season and found the back of the net on ten occasions.

He now has 50 top flight goals in Scotland to his name and is an attractive free agent.

It remains to be seen whether either Motherwell or St Mirren will be Fletcher’s next club.