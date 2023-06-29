Manchester United are interested in snapping up Benfica’s 18-year-old midfielder Joao Neves this summer.

A product of the Benfica academy, Neves had a breakthrough last season in the senior team where he featured 17 times in the league and even made three Champions League appearances.

His performances in the first team have piqued the interest of clubs across Europe and there are now concrete overtures from the Premier League.

According to Sky Italia, Manchester United are interested in snaring him away from Benfica in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United are set to sign Mason Mount and have their eyes on Moises Caicedo as well.

But Neves is being seen as a genuine young talent who could join and develop under Erik ten Hag in the near future.

He signed a new contract until 2028 in December last year but Manchester United are keen to test Benfica’s resolve.

The Portuguese giants are unlikely to want to let Neves go at this stage of his career but have the reputation for being a selling club.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to make an offer that could tempt Benfica.