Napoli are keeping tabs on West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek, who has a year remaining on his contract with the London side, it has been claimed in Italy.

Soucek, 28, has been plying his trade for the Hammers since 2020 and has established himself as a midfield cornerstone at the London Stadium.

He helped West Ham avert a relegation scare last season and played a significant part in the London side’s run to Europa Conference League glory.

The Czech international has found admirers in the ongoing transfer window as according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, the Serie A title holders are monitoring the player.

Soucek’s contract with West Ham will expire next year, with an option for another year’s renewal in favour of the London outfit.

On the other hand, the Naples side are keen on bolstering their midfield options ahead of next term and have already been off and running in the transfer market.

The jury is still out on whether the Irons will be reluctant to entertain any offers for their midfield asset this summer.

But it also remains to be seen if Napoli will make a move for the Czech international in the ongoing transfer window.