Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed that Pompey are still monitoring Cardiff City’s outgoing star Gavin Whyte, a player they have a clear interest in.

The 27-year-old right winger is set to leave Cardiff City at the end of June after the expiration of his contract and Portsmouth are interested in acquiring Whyte’s signature.

Pompey are set to face stiff competition from fellow League One rivals Derby County, Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic in the chase to land the forward.

Whyte is currently on international duty with the Northern Ireland team and Portsmouth manager Mousinho admitted that the winger being away with the national team has made the situation difficult.

The Pompey boss stated that Portsmouth are closely monitoring Whyte’s situation and are still evaluating the ways in which both sides can profit from a move to Fratton Park this summer.

When asked about the situation regarding Whyte’s transfer, Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent: “You know it is still a difficult one with Gavin having been away with Northern Ireland since last week.

“So yes we are still monitoring that one and still pursuing what that looks like for him and what that looks like for us as well.”

Portsmouth have already signed seven players in the ongoing transfer window and Mousinho will be keen on making Whyte their eighth signing.