Al Nassr are set to conduct further tests on Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech after issues in the Moroccan’s initial medical, according to CBS Sports.

Ziyech, 30, cut a forlorn figure at Stamford Bridge last season and saw his involvement on the pitch heavily curtailed.

And the Blues’ plans to ship him out to further trim their sizeable squad looked to be on course, with a deal to Al Nassr agreed.

He was on the verge of joining Al Nassr in the ongoing transfer window but uncertainly is looming over his proposed move to the Gulf club.

It is suggested that his initial medical with Al Nassr has hit a snag after issues were found regarding his knee and hip during the tests.

However, it is also claimed that the Saudi side are keen on conducting further tests on Ziyech today, as they have yet to decide whether they will pull the plug on the proposed deal for the Moroccan.

Al Nassr are one of four clubs who are being heavily backed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and are attracting several stars in the ongoing transfer window.

All eyes will be on Ziyech now to see if he passes the further medical tests or if the proposed switch collapses eventually.