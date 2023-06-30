Barnsley defender Mads Juel Andersen is set to undergo a medical today with Premier League outfit Luton Town before signing a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old centre-back joined the Oakwell outfit in the summer of 2019 from Danish side AC Horsens.

And after joining, Juel Anderson quickly established himself as a regular in Barnsley’s starting line-up.

Last season, Michael Duff appointed him captain, and he guided the club to the League One playoff final against Sheffield Wednesday.

His performance in the previous season has piqued interest from recently promoted Premier League outfit Luton Town.

Belgian side Standard Liege also established contact with Juel Anderson regarding a move, but the prospect of playing in the Premier League has made him interested in a move to Luton Town.

And according to Danish daily BT, Juel Andersen is set to undergo a medical today with the Hatters before putting pen to paper.

Last season, the centre-back made 44 league appearances for Barnsley, scoring one goal while assisting one and helping his side keep 17 clean sheets.