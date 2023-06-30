Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech’s proposed move to Al Nassr is on the verge of collapsing after the Saudi Arabian outfit found an issue following a medical, it has been claimed in France.

Ziyech is one of several players Chelsea are keen to move on this summer as part of their plans to reshape their bloated squad.

Chelsea were under the impression that his move to Al Nassr was all but done once the two clubs worked out a fee and personal terms were agreed.

However, it has been claimed that Ziyech’s move to Saudi Arabia is set to collapse following a dodgy medical.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Al Nassr have discovered a knee problem in the winger’s medical reports.

The Saudi Arabian outfit are now reluctant to sign a player who is potentially carrying a knee problem and the deal is set to collapse.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea and the player’s representatives can convince Al Nassr to go through with the transfer.

Ziyech almost joined Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day in the winter window but Chelsea failed to file the proper paperwork in time.

And now another transfer move for the winger is on the verge of falling apart because of a knee problem.