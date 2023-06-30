Schalke are not as far down the line as has been claimed for Southampton striker Paul Onuachu, who has interest from a host of clubs.

Saints captured Onuachu from Belgian side Genk in the winter transfer window and he arrived at St Mary’s having enjoyed a prolific spell in Belgium.

He struggled to get going in England though and soon fell out of favour at Southampton, even amid the club’s struggles.

Onuachu is not expected to play in the Championship for Southampton and is a man in demand.

It has been suggested that German side Schalke are progressing on a deal, but those claims are wide of the mark, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Playing in the second tier in Germany is not a priority for the tall striker.

Onuachu has a number of clubs keen on him, including Borussia Monchengladbach and Stuttgart, while sides in Turkey are also admirers of his abilities.

While it remains to be seen where Onuachu will end up this summer, it appears unlikely he will stay at Southampton.