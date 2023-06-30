Leicester City are set to miss out on trying to sign Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei on loan this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea signed the Italian midfielder from Inter last summer and he spent the latter half of last season on loan Reading.

He made 15 Championship appearances for the Royals and is scheduled to return to Chelsea this summer.

The Blues want to loan him out again and the 20-year-old has again attracted interest from the Championship, with Leicester believed to be interested in him.

But it has been claimed that Casadei is unlikely to end up at the King Power Stadium on loan this summer.

He has as many as four offers from the Championship but he will not be heading to the English second tier again in the ongoing window.

Chelsea and his entourage are planning to loan him out to a club in the Premier League or Serie A.

The Blues want Casadei to play top-tier football next season rather than again ply his trade in the Championship.

Offers will be assessed in the coming weeks and Chelsea and his representatives will together make a decision this summer.