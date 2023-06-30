Liverpool are set to press forward with their attempts to sign Dominik Szoboszlai after being given confidence that a deal is possible, according to The Athletic.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and are now keen to bring in one more midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool met Szoboszlai’s representatives this week but believed that a deal could be difficult to pull off.

However, Szoboszlai has risen rapidly in their shortlist over the last few days as the Reds are now keen to sign him.

The Merseyside giants are now set to press forward in their efforts to get their hands on the RB Leipzig midfielder.

He has a €70m release clause in his contract but there are suggestions that it will expire today.

There are conflicting reports but Liverpool are likely to spend big money to try and sign the midfielder.

Liverpool are already in talks with Leipzig and are discussing ways to get a deal over the line this summer.

It remains to be seen how rapidly the Reds can agree on a deal to sign the Leipzig midfielder in the ongoing window.