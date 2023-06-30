Gianluca Scamacca would prefer a move to Roma over AC Milan if he leaves West Ham in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Scamacca had a difficult first season at West Ham and has been heavily linked with a return to Italy this summer.

He is a priority target for Roma and the Serie A giants have already held talks with West Ham over a potential deal but no agreement is close.

Whole Roma want him on loan, West Ham would prefer to sell him if he is to leave and that has blocked the negotiations between the two clubs.

AC Milan have also identified Scamacca as a potential target, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via MilanNews.it), the striker would prefer a move to Roma.

The striker is keen on a return to Italy where he made a name for himself at Sassuolo and his preference is a transfer to the Stadio Olimpico.

Scamacca is a boy from the Italian capital and he wants to return to Rome, if possible, this summer.

AC Milan are interested but for now, they are trailing behind Roma in the pursuit of the striker.

Roma are prepared to wait for West Ham to open up to a loan deal as they are not in a place to spend big on Scamacca this summer.