The representatives of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha have informed Fenerbahce that he will soon communicate his decision regarding a move to the club.

Zaha made 27 appearances last season in the Premier League for the Eagles, where he registered seven goals and two assists.

After an illustrious stint as Crystal Palace’s star player, the Ivory Coast international finds himself at a crossroads as his contract reaches its conclusion, prompting him to explore potential opportunities in both Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Fenerbahce’s officials held a dinner meeting with Zaha’s manager and lawyers in London to discuss a potential transfer, according to Turkish journalist Elis Buse Arac.

Other than Fenerbahce, Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, who have stirred up the transfer market this summer, have also extended their offer to the 30-year-old winger.

Zaha’s representatives are aware that Fenerbahce’s offer, second only to the offer from Al Nassr, holds immense appeal and they have stated that a decision will be announced as soon as possible.

While a potential move to Turkey holds appeal for Zaha, he could also consider exploring new avenues beyond Europe, such as the Saudi Pro League.

This league has recently garnered attention from the footballing world, attracting Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and other notable names.