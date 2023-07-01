Two of Cardiff City’s proposed new signings, possibly Dimitrios Goutas and Ike Ugbo, could attend the Bluebirds’ friendly match against The New Saints on Tuesday, according to Wales Online.

The Welsh giants, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, are preparing to start afresh under their new manager Erol Bulut.

The Turkish manager is keen to reshape the squad this summer with arrivals into the double figures as he looks for an impressive 2023/24 campaign.

Possible arrivals are set to be confirmed soon with Ugbo and Goutas tipped to sign deals with Cardiff.

Ugbo, a former Chelsea academy graduate, has been in France since 2022 and has so far featured in 40 games for Troyes.

Goutas, on the other hand, spent two seasons in Turkey with Sivasspor, managing 84 appearances but has now left after his deal there expired.

The transfer embargo on Cardiff, which has been reduced from three to two windows, forces the Bluebirds to explore the loan and free transfer market with a ban being placed on signing players for fees.