Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani is close to completing a move to Italy with Serie A club Lecce.

Ramadani only joined Aberdeen last year, linking up with the Dons from Hungarian outfit MTK Budapest.

He penned a three-year deal at Pittodrie and featured on a regular basis for Aberdeen, both under Jim Goodwin and then latterly Barry Robson.

The influential midfielder ended the season with 44 appearances for Aberdeen to his name, across all competitions, and his displays did not go unnoticed.

Ramadani is now set to leave Aberdeen and head to Italy with Lecce, according to journalist Arlind Sadiku.

He is claimed to be on the verge of signing for the Italian club, ending his association with the Dons.

Lecce finished in 16th spot in the Serie A standings last season and believe that Ramadani would add to their midfield strength for next term.

It remains to be seen how much Aberdeen will bank from the Albania international midfielder’s exit from Pittodrie this summer.