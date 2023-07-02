Galatasaray have gone in with an offer for Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez as they look to take him to Istanbul.

Spurs have a new manager in the shape of Ange Postecoglou and the Australian is likely to run the rule over his squad over the coming weeks.

A centre-back is expected to be brought in by Tottenham, who want to strengthen defensively, but players are also tipped to leave north London.

Galatasaray are admirers of Sanchez and want to take him to Turkey during this summer’s transfer window.

They have now slapped in a proposal of €9m for the defender, according to Turkish daily Sabah.

Galatasaray have yet to hear back from Tottenham over the offer and are waiting to see if the Premier League side feel it is acceptable.

Sanchez, a former Ajax defender, has now moved in to the last year of his contract at Tottenham.

The 27-year-old centre-back appeared in 18 games for Tottenham in the Premier League last season, while he also saw action in the FA Cup, Champions League and EFL Cup.