Sheffield Wednesday have another overseas manager in the frame for the Hillsborough job, besides Xisco Munoz and Slaven Bilic, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The newly promoted side are drilling down into who they want to replace Darren Moore following his shock exit from the club.

Moore could not reach an agreement over a new contract with the Owls and both parties mutually parted ways.

Sheffield Wednesday have been holding interviews with candidates and it has been suggested that four are firmly in the frame.

Former West Brom manager Bilic has been interviewed, while Munoz has also emerged as a serious contender for the post.

Beyond Munoz and Bilic though there is another foreign boss who is still in the mix to get the Sheffield Wednesday job.

It remains to be seen who the mystery boss in the running is.

The Owls are due to play York City in a friendly on 8th July and it is unclear if a new manager will be at the helm by kick-off.

Sheffield Wednesday’s opening Championship fixture comes at home to Southampton.