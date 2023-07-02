Stoke City have opened official talks with Turkish giants Galatasaray for centre-back Emin Bayram, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The 20-year-old is viewed as a promising talent in Istanbul and was handed seven appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Galatasaray last term.

He is under contract at Galatasaray until 2026, but Stoke are hoping to snatch him from Istanbul this summer by taking him to the Potteries.

And Stoke have taken a solid step to try to do so, opening official talks with Galatasaray for Bayram, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Bayram is a Turkey Under-21 international and it is unclear what terms Galatasaray would be looking for to let him join Stoke.

The centre-back recently played and scored for Turkey’s Under-21s in a 4-1 win over Bosnia Under-21s.

In all, Bayram has played in the Turkish top flight on 13 occasions, with 19 overall appearances for Galatasaray’s first team.

The defender has been capped by Turkey at multiple youth levels, through from the Under-15s to the Under-21s.