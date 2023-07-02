Tottenham Hotspur are set to give Manor Solomon a medical in the next week as they close in on signing him as a free agent, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs are stepping up their summer recruitment after new boss Ange Postecoglou arrived in north London, with James Maddison recently signed.

Now they are set to deliver Israeli winger Solomon to Postecoglou and have agreed personal terms with him.

Solomon is able to move as a free agent and spent last season on loan at Fulham, joining from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Spurs are now ready to put the finishing touches to the 23-year-old’s arrival and will put him through his medical paces over the next week.

If Solomon comes through the tests without issue then Spurs will snap him up and put him at the disposal of Postecoglou.

The winger made 19 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham last season, contributing four goals in the process.

Solomon will offer Postecoglou an extra attacking option as the Australian looks to try to guide Tottenham back into the top four next term.