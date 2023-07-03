Celtic are pressing ahead with their efforts to sign Gangwon FC winger Hyun-jun Yang this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Brendan Rodgers has a considerable fund to spend on transfers this summer as he seeks to keep Celtic at the summit of Scottish football.

The Celtic boss wants to make key additions to his squad that will also help them compete better in the Champions League next season.

Yang has been on Celtic’s radar for a while but an approach last month was rebuffed by Gangwon who do not want to lose a key player in the middle of the season.

But it has been claimed that Celtic are now looking to press the accelerator in their pursuit of the winger.

The Scottish champions have received encouragement from the fact that Yang wants the move to Parkhead.

The South Korean winger has told Gangwon that he is keen to join Celtic in the ongoing transfer window.

Celtic are now hopeful that Gangwon are now more open to negotiating a transfer for the 21-year-old winger.

Rodgers is keen to get his hands on Yang and Celtic are pushing to secure a deal to sign him soon.