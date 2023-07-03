Sampdoria have their eyes on as many as three Leeds United starlets in the shape of Diogo Monteiro, Kristoffer Klaesson and Mateo Joseph in the ongoing transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Andrea Radrizzani is in the process of checking out of Leeds as the club set to welcome the 49ers Enterprises as their new owners.

The Italian agreed on a deal to buy Sampdoria before he sold Leeds and is now focused on the Serie B side.

And it has been claimed that Sampdoria could raid Leeds for three young players in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, the Serie B side have their eyes on three Leeds youngsters.

Monteiro is a player they like and Sampdoria are interested in taking him to Italy in the summer.

Sampdoria also have their eyes on 19-year-old Joseph, who has an admirer in Radrizzani at the Italian club.

Leeds are looking at an overhaul of the squad, but Monteiro is a player they do not want to sell this summer.

However, the talent would not mind an experience away from England, which could work in Sampdoria’s pursuit of him.

Klaesson is likely to be the more attainable club as the goalkeeper may well move on from Elland Road this summer.

It remains to be seen if Radrizzani can leverage his contacts at Leeds to snap up the trio.