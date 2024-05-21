Aston Villa have submitted a €15m bid to Sevilla to acquire the services of Argentina left-back Marcos Acuna, it has been claimed in Spain.

Unai Emery has managed to help Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League this season by finishing fourth in the Premier League.

The Spaniard wants to strengthen his defence in the summer and left-back is a position he wants to improve.

Acuna is a player who has been firmly on Aston Villa’s radar for some time and it is suggested they have now moved for him.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Aston Villa have submitted a bid in the region of €15m to sign the 32-year-old.

Aston Villa were keen on landing Acuna in the January transfer window but failed with their attempt.

The Argentina international, who has won 56 caps, is set to enter the final year of his contract and Sevilla might be willing to cash in on him this summer.

Acuna has featured a total of 149 times for the Spanish outfit since joining in 2020 and this season he missed a large part of the campaign due to a hip injury.

Now it remains to be seen whether Sevilla will accept Aston Villa’s bid to let Acuna leave.