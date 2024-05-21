Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has admitted that he does not know if Crystal Palace target Daichi Kamada will change his mind about staying at the club.

Kamada joined Lazio on a one-year deal last summer and was a bit part player in the squad until Maurizio Sarri got sacked earlier this year.

The midfielder played a more important part towards the end of the season and he has the option to sign a three-year extension with the Serie A giants until the end of this month.

Lazio want to hold on to the player, but the Japanese international is attracting serious interest from the Premier League where Crystal Palace are keen to take him to the Premier League.

Palace are prepared to match his wage demands but Fabiani insisted that Kamada’s camp have assured the club that he wants to stay at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, the Lazio sporting director conceded that he has no idea if the player will decide to change his mind in the next week or so.

Fabiani told Italian daily Il Messaggero (via lalaziosiamonoi): “He doesn’t have to tell us anything in advance.

“His entourage have assured us that he will remain here 100 per cent but we can’t know if he will change his mind in the end.

“We are waiting.”

Kamada played under current Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt and a reunion may be hugely tempting.