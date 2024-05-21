Aston Villa have denied being interested in signing Manchester United linked Ronald Araujo from Barcelona this summer.

The 25-year-old has been key to Barcelona manager Xavi’s plans this season and after missing the first few games with a muscle injury, has featured in 25 La Liga games overall.

He has drawn interest from the Premier League previously as well and as the summer window approaches speculation is again rife.

Manchester United are claimed to be keen on adding him to their ranks for next season and so are German giants Bayern Munich.

And Emery’s Aston Villa have had been added to the mix as an option.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Aston Villa have denied being interested in signing Araujo in the summer.

Villa are expected to strengthen in advance of a season with Champions League football, but look to not be chasing Araujo.

It is claimed that Unai Emery is not planning to make a move for a player that Barcelona have slapped a €100m asking price on.