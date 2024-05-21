Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega’s contract talks have stalled as agreement regarding the financial aspects are yet to be reached.

Ortega has mostly played second fiddle to Pep Guardiola’s first-choice goalkeeper Ederson with opportunities coming in between.

He did a decent job when he was asked to come in as a replacement for Ederson in the penultimate game against Tottenham, helping his side keep a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory.

Now discussions regarding his long-term future at the club have started to take place, though progress in the direction of signing a new contract has significantly stalled, according to Sky Deutschland.

Manchester City have not been able to reach an agreement on multiple aspects, especially on the financial front.

The veteran has a clear idea of becoming a number one in the future at either his current club or somewhere else.

Now if the two parties fail to reach an agreement on extension in the next few weeks, the player could be on the move in the summer.

His current contract with the Cityzens runs until the summer of 2025 and he has made 33 appearances for the club.