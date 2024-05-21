Notts County, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City are plotting a move for Salford City expiring contract star Theo Vassell, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 27-year-old centre-back joined Salford City on a free transfer from Wrexham in the summer of 2021.

This season, Vassell featured 28 times for Salford City in League Two and picked up two red cards in the process.

His contract with Salford will expire at the end of June and he will be free to head elsewhere if he does not pen new terms.

The centre-back has a host of admirers in the form of Notts County, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City in the market.

And it is claimed that Notts County, Mansfield and the Imps are planning to sign Vassell on a free transfer.

Michael Skubala’s Lincoln finished seventh in League One this season, narrowly missing out on the last playoff spot, and the Imps want to tighten their defence for next season.

Newly promoted Mansfield Town are also looking for an experienced centre-back and they think Vassell is the perfect candidate.

It remains to be seen who will be able to convince the 27-year-old to join them in the summer.