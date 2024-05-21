Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the situation of Aston Villa tracked full-back Andrea Cambiaso at Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cambiaso has been hugely impressive this season at Juventus and his performances have turned heads in the Premier League.

Aston Villa are in the market for full-backs and Cambiaso is one of the defenders the club have been tracking ahead of the transfer window.

However, more clubs are getting into action for Cambiaso as the season draws to a close and there is other Premier League interest in him as well.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia (via Calciomercato.com), Tottenham are keeping close tabs on his situation as well.

Destiny Udogie has been a massive player for Tottenham this season at left-back but Ange Postecoglou wants more options.

Cambiaso is also a versatile player who has the talent to play in multiple positions, which the Spurs boss admires.

Juventus have been reluctant to sell him and his agents recently met the club hierarchy to discuss a new contract that would see an increase to his current wage package of €1m per season.

During the meeting, the full-back’s agents also broached the possibility of a potential €40m offer for the player.