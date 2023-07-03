Brentford and Valencia are still negotiating terms over the Sergi Canos deal and the Bees are looking to include multiple clauses in the contract for the player.

The out-of-favour Spanish winger spent last season with Greek outfit Olympiakos but multiple injuries kept him out of action for weeks.

He was a pivotal player for Brentford in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, but an injury at the beginning of the last campaign limited his opportunities at the club.

Valencia have approached the Bees to gain Canos’ services, however, the deal is yet to be sealed.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the clubs are still in talks to finalise the terms of Canos’ deal while the Bees are also trying to include a future sell on fee and other clauses.

It has been suggested that Canos has already agreed on personal terms to join the Spanish outfit.

His contract was due to end this summer, but the club activated the one-year extension clause to stop him from leaving on a free transfer.

It remains to be seen if and when the involved clubs will come to an agreement on terms over the Spaniard’s switch.