Celta Vigo boss Rafael Benitez has admitted he would be delighted if Gabri Veiga, who is a transfer target for Liverpool and Newcastle United, stays with the Spanish outfit for years to come.

The 21-year-old midfielder came through the academy ranks of Celta Vigo and turned heads with his performances in La Liga last season.

Veiga is the subject of interest from several sides this summer and Premier League pair Liverpool and Newcastle have been heavily linked with him.

The Celta Vigo star has a €40m release clause and despite the Spanish outfit’s interest in keeping him, they will be helpless if the Premier League outfits decide to trigger it.

Benitez has now weighed in and his desire to keep Veiga with Los Celestes, hailing the midfielder as an important part of the squad.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle boss also added that he would be delighted if Veiga decides to commit his long term future to the club.

“I would be delighted if he would stay with us for many, many years”, Benitez said via Celta Vigo’s media.

“I count on him; he is a player who is in the squad.

“He is important for the team and he has proven it.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Newcastle will decide to trigger the release clause to bring Veiga to the Premier League this summer.