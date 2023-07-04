Nottingham Forest are planning to beat off stiff competition from Italian outfits to secure the signature of Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper initially joined Sampdoria on loan in 2019 and later made his move permanent in the same season.

Last season, Audero made 25 appearances for the Italian outfit, but his campaign came to an early end due to a shoulder injury he suffered in March.

Sampdoria failed to maintain their Serie A status last season and following a relegation, Audero is expected to leave the club in the ongoing window.

Inter Milan, Lazio, and Napoli are keen to acquire the 26-year-old’s signature and Nottingham Forest are also in the race for Audero.

Stever Cooper’s side are in the market for a goalkeeper and the Nottingham Forest boss has identified Audero as an ideal candidate.

According to Italian outlet CalcioNapoli24, Nottingham Forest are planning to make a move for the goalkeeper to get ahead of the competition.

Forest are aware that Audero is in demand and are keen to move to see off their rivals for his signature.

Audero has three years left on his contract and it remains to be seen whether the Tricky Trees will be able to snatch the goalkeeper from Serie A this summer.