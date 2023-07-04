Rangers have not received an approach from Steven Gerrard’s new club Al-Ettifaq for James Tavernier, with the player’s representatives also hearing nothing, according to the Daily Record.

Gerrard recently took the reins at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq and is expected to be backed to bring a host of players to Saudi Arabia.

Rangers winger Scott Wright is one possible addition, with Gerrard keen to reunite with the 25-year-old in the Middle East.

Wright is surplus to requirements and can leave Ibrox, but Gerrard has also been linked with wanting Gers skipper Tavernier, which would be less good news for Rangers.

The Gers are aware of talk that Al-Ettifaq are interested in Tavernier, but they have not heard anything from the Saudi side.

Tavernier’s agents have also not been informed of interest from Al-Ettifaq.

With the Saudi Pro League plotting to establish itself as one of the top five leagues in the world, huge sums of money are being splashed to attract players.

Celtic have just sold winger Jota to Al Ittihad, with the Bhoys banking a substantial fee and the player being handed a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia.