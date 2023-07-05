Italian outfit Lazio are considering Tottenham Hotspur attacker Bryan Gil as an alternative if they fail to land their priority target Domenico Berardi this summer.

The 22-year-old joined Tottenham in the summer of 2021 but has failed to establish himself in the Spurs side since his arrival.

Last season, the Spaniard went out on loan to Sevilla in the January transfer window and made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish outfit.

Gil has three more years left on his contract and has returned to north London after the expiration of his loan spell.

The winger has drawn attention from Serie A outfit Lazio and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Maurizio Sarri’s side consider him an alternative to Berardi.

Sassuolo want €30m for Berardi and Lazio are facing stiff competition from Italian giants Juventus.

It is expected that Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will take a look at Gil during pre-season training before making a decision on his future.

And it remains to be seen whether Lazio will come up with an offer for Gil in the ongoing transfer window.