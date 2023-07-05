Liverpool are locked in talks with Nice to sign Khephren Thuram, despite suggestions their interest in him had ended, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Reds have added two midfielders this summer in the shape of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as they look to rebuild their centre of the park options.

They have been linked with Nice man Thuram, but it was recently claimed that interest had ended and Liverpool will not sign another midfielder unless one leaves Anfield.

However, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool continue to want Thuram.

It has been claimed that the Premier League giants are currently in talks with Nice in a bid to land the midfielder.

Whether Liverpool are attempting to sign Thuram under the radar remains to be seen, but it has been suggested a fee of €50m will be needed to take him from Nice.

Another Premier League side in the shape of Newcastle United are also keen on Thuram.

Eddie Howe has just snapped up Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, but remains in the market for another midfield addition.

All eyes will be on whether Liverpool are working to get ahead of the Magpies for Thuram.