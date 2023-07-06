Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed transfer to Bayer Leverkusen this summer, as he closes in on an Emirates exit, according to German daily Bild.

With Declan Rice on his way into the Emirates, Arsenal are poised to finalise the exit of Xhaka soon.

Leverkusen have been in talks with Arsenal over getting a deal done to sign the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that a deal is in place between the two clubs for Xhaka’s return to Germany.

The midfielder has travelled to Germany for a medical ahead of completing a transfer to Leverkusen.

The Switzerland midfielder previously played in Germany with Borussia Monchengladbach before joining Arsenal in 2016.

He has made close to 300 appearances for Arsenal and won two FA Cups but is now close to sealing an exit.

Once the medical is completed, the midfielder will sign a contract with Leverkusen and bring the curtain down on his seven years at Arsenal.

The Gunners are also considering letting Thomas Partey leave this summer as Mikel Arteta pushes for a midfield revolution.